June Hill Obituary
87, widow of Russell Hill JR. Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lexington to James and Blanche McBride. She was retired from the University of Kentucky where she worked for 26 years. She Was a Jehovah's Witness for 63 years, and loved the lord with all of her heart. Survivors include her daughters, Faye Flynn, Janice Ham, and Susan (Ron) Kirk; a multitude of grandchildren; great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews; and a whole host of friends. She is preceded in death by her son Russell "Andy" Hill III; 2 grandsons, Donnie and Steven Flynn; and a special niece, Linda Miller. Our Granny June was a firecracker and we will miss her every minute of every day. Funeral services will ne Tue. May 7, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main Street.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019
