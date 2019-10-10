|
, wife of the late James C. (Jay) Tunstill, left for Heaven Oct. 8, 2019. She was born in Paris, KY, Dec. 26, 1922, daughter of the late Mary Houston Judy and Woodford Houston. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joe W. Houston. She was a member of Epworth (Embrace) United Methodist Church since 1942 and was on the church staff as church secretary for 26 years and in ministry to the homebound for 14 years. Survivors are nieces and nephews, Joe W. (Kelley) Houston II, Los Vegas, NV, Cathy Houston (Rodney) Rozelle, Las Angeles, CA, Janice Mueller (Larry) Freels, Vickie (J.D.) Smith, Jean Lancaster, Dennis (Rita) Tunstill, all of Lexington, Carl (Karen) Chapman, Port Charlotte, FL, Ronald (Donna) Tunstill, Charleston, SC, Dr. Steve (Vicki) Tunstill, Jacksonville, FL, Jim (Dee) Tunstill, Argalite, KY, Doris (Mark) Atwood, Lago Vista, TX; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. with 2 p.m. service on Friday with Rev. Harold Hunter officiating. Burial in Lexington Cemetery.
