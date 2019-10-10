Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Resources
More Obituaries for June Tunstill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Houston Tunstill


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
June Houston Tunstill Obituary
, wife of the late James C. (Jay) Tunstill, left for Heaven Oct. 8, 2019. She was born in Paris, KY, Dec. 26, 1922, daughter of the late Mary Houston Judy and Woodford Houston. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joe W. Houston. She was a member of Epworth (Embrace) United Methodist Church since 1942 and was on the church staff as church secretary for 26 years and in ministry to the homebound for 14 years. Survivors are nieces and nephews, Joe W. (Kelley) Houston II, Los Vegas, NV, Cathy Houston (Rodney) Rozelle, Las Angeles, CA, Janice Mueller (Larry) Freels, Vickie (J.D.) Smith, Jean Lancaster, Dennis (Rita) Tunstill, all of Lexington, Carl (Karen) Chapman, Port Charlotte, FL, Ronald (Donna) Tunstill, Charleston, SC, Dr. Steve (Vicki) Tunstill, Jacksonville, FL, Jim (Dee) Tunstill, Argalite, KY, Doris (Mark) Atwood, Lago Vista, TX; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. with 2 p.m. service on Friday with Rev. Harold Hunter officiating. Burial in Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.