|
|
87 of West Palm Beach, passed away on September 29, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. Born on June 30, 1932 in Lexington, KY, June graduated from the University of Kentucky and moved to Florida to teach. She met her husband, Elwyn when they taught together in Boynton Beach; then moved to West Palm Beach to raise their family. June taught 1st grade at Westgate Elementary for 30 years, where she was much beloved by her students and co-workers. June was an accomplished pianist, a kind and loving friend, someone who selflessly gave of herself to take care of her mother and aunt for years, as well as her children, grand-children and husband, Elwyn. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church and a devout Christian. She never thought of herself, only how to help others. She was the best wife and mother in the world. We love her forever. June leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Elwyn Lewis Moore of WPB; daughters, Lisa Moore of Jupiter, FL and Celia Moore (Jimmy Shook) of Lake Worth, FL and her adored grandchildren, Cayleigh and Chet Moore of Lake Worth. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Michael and Sean Sullivan, Diana and Charles Spillman, and lifelong best friend Joy Karlene Fugazzi. June was pre-deceased by her parents, Robert Lee Sullivan and Ella Geneva Rowlett Sullivan, her brother John T. (Jack) Sullivan, and sister Tula Spillman and nephew Mark Spillman. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Oct 2 at 6:00 pm at First Christian Church of WPB, 215 S Congress Avenue, WPB. The family will receive visitors from 5-6:00 pm at the church. Graveside services and interment will be held at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, KY on Saturday, Oct 5 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Christian Church, 215 N Congress Avenue, WPB, FL 33409.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019