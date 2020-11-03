June Ritchie Whitt, 90, of Lexington, wife of the late Willard "Bill" Whitt, Jr., died Thursday October 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alec and Elizabeth Ritchie. June was a highly respected professional teacher who retired from Fayette County public schools where she served as a special education instructor for 10 years and previously taught assorted elementary grades in Huntington WV for 20 years. June's many talents and interests included sewing, needlepoint, square dance, and UK basketball. She was a devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Survivors include two sons, Mark K Whitt, Lexington and Jeffrey (Karen) Whitt, Orange City, IA; three grandchildren, Taylor (Madison) Whitt, Alec Whitt, and Caeleigh Whitt; one granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth Larson; one great granddaughter Brynleigh Whitt; four sisters, Fay Farley, Thelma Maynard, Cleo Bradford, Willa Nell Booten; and one sister-in law, Nancy Ritchie and other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, George Ritchie and Alvin Ritchie; one grandson, Ryan Whitt; and other dear family and friends. A private funeral service with no public visitation, due to the pandemic, will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at 1:30pm at the Southern Hills United Methodist Church with private burial to follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. June's "boys" Mark and Jeff express a deep gratitude to the staff of "The Willows at Hamburg" (The Legacy) for their "best friend" affection and excellent care for their beloved mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
or 1.800.272.3900). Please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
to leave online condolences.