1/
June Whitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Ritchie Whitt, 90, of Lexington, wife of the late Willard "Bill" Whitt, Jr., died Thursday October 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alec and Elizabeth Ritchie. June was a highly respected professional teacher who retired from Fayette County public schools where she served as a special education instructor for 10 years and previously taught assorted elementary grades in Huntington WV for 20 years. June's many talents and interests included sewing, needlepoint, square dance, and UK basketball. She was a devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Survivors include two sons, Mark K Whitt, Lexington and Jeffrey (Karen) Whitt, Orange City, IA; three grandchildren, Taylor (Madison) Whitt, Alec Whitt, and Caeleigh Whitt; one granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth Larson; one great granddaughter Brynleigh Whitt; four sisters, Fay Farley, Thelma Maynard, Cleo Bradford, Willa Nell Booten; and one sister-in law, Nancy Ritchie and other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, George Ritchie and Alvin Ritchie; one grandson, Ryan Whitt; and other dear family and friends. A private funeral service with no public visitation, due to the pandemic, will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at 1:30pm at the Southern Hills United Methodist Church with private burial to follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. June's "boys" Mark and Jeff express a deep gratitude to the staff of "The Willows at Hamburg" (The Legacy) for their "best friend" affection and excellent care for their beloved mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org or 1.800.272.3900). Please visit www.milwardfuneral.com to leave online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved