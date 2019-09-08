|
|
60, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Markey Cancer Center. A native of Fayette County, he was born to the late Paul Henry and Lou Verna Gregory Lawrence on June 23, 1959. Mr. Lawrence was a self-employed mechanic. He is survived by his daughters, Alaina (Will) Knapp, Lexington and Lindsey (Tony Townsend) Lawrence, Georgetown; his siblings, Linda Lawrence, Debbie Meza, Michael (Carla) Lawrence and Carl Lawrence; his grandsons, Charles and Finn Knapp, one on the way, Kashton Townsend, and his special granddaughter. A Memorial Service and Reception will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Linda's Home, 355 Chamberlain Drive Lexington, Kentucky 40517. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019