81, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on April 29, 1938 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Waldemar Buss and Della Kaercher Buss. Karen attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where she received a Bachelor's in Nursing. Shortly thereafter, she married Mike DeLong on June 26, 1960, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Jeff (Beth) DeLong, Jon (Jolene) DeLong; grandchildren, Kendall, Reagan, Jake (Sadie), and Josh (Autumn); great granddaughter, River; and sibling, Mike Buss (Joanne). Karen was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lexington, Kentucky and the Little Colonel Doll Collectors. A memorial service will begin at 11 AM Saturday, January 18th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Garden Springs Drive, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation with family will be 10 - 11 AM. A fellowship lunch to follow after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials on Karen’s behalf to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Georgetown Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 15, 2020