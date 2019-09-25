|
Karen Faulk Wilson, 61 , wife of Ambrose Wilson IV, died Monday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, September 28 at Midway Christian Church. A service celebrating Karen’s life will follow at 4 pm. An additional visitation will be Sunday in Madisonville. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are encouraged to “Karen’s Christmas Baby dolls” P. O. Box 3999, Midway, KY 40347. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019