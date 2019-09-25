Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Midway Christian Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Midway Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Wilson


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Wilson Obituary
Karen Faulk Wilson, 61 , wife of Ambrose Wilson IV, died Monday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, September 28 at Midway Christian Church. A service celebrating Karen’s life will follow at 4 pm. An additional visitation will be Sunday in Madisonville. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are encouraged to “Karen’s Christmas Baby dolls” P. O. Box 3999, Midway, KY 40347. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now