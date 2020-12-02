Katharine Darlington Feinberg
January 12, 1951 - November 30, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - On Monday, November 30, 2020, Katharine Darlington Feinberg, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 69. She was the daughter of E. Dillwyn Darlington and Emily Terrill Darlington. Kathy was born in Trenton, New Jersey and raised in Yardley and Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She lived her adult years in Lexington, KY. She was happily married to David Feinberg for 47 years. They raised two wonderful sons, Jonathan and Matthew Feinberg. They also have a much loved granddaughter, Ava Feinberg. No role in her life gave her more pleasure than being a mother and a grandmother.
She was persistent when she wanted to achieve a goal. Once she decided to finish college as an adult, she was a Phi Beta Kappa scholar at the University of Kentucky. Later she earned a Master's in Library Science from UK with an emphasis on children's literature. She loved fashion and worked for many years as the boys' clothing buyer for Dawahare's, sharing many trips and adventures with her good friend, Becky Smith. She served as president of Hadassah and Resolve of Kentucky. She was a member of Ohavay Zion Synagogue and the Lexington Havurah. However, the highlight of her community life was running Camp Shalom for the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass. She spent untold hours developing programs for children during the annual two week camp. Kathy could always see possibilities that no one else could see. Her vision, style, and service to others helped make the world a better place. She was a very humble but extremely capable woman. She loved to cook and entertain. She greatly enjoyed annual family trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and cruises with family. She loved her book club, Havurah and Hadassah friends. She had a passion for photography, art and museums. New lands and cultures intrigued her. She cherished the wonderful meals shared with Kathy and Mike Grossman. She enjoyed the weekend excursions and brunches with our couples' travel group. For 30 years she relished annual Thanksgiving feasts with Vivian Creekmore, Michael Kaye and her beloved god-daughter, Mikhaela (husband Mike) in Wisconsin.
Kathy was a uniquely accepting woman. She was incredibly welcoming to all her dear family and friends, so all could share in her warmth and companionship. One person's triumph was shared with pride by every other member. Kathy was instrumental in supporting and enhancing ties to family and friends. She leaves behind a sister, Nancy Darlington Bruno (Armand) and a brother David Darlington (Fran) as well as nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was very close to her brothers-in-law Phil Feinberg (Penndel, Pennsylvania) and Marc Feinberg (Ringoes, New Jersey). She was very attached to brother-in-law Jeff Feinberg and his wonderful wife Anna (Levittown, Pennsylvania). She was especially involved with her dear nieces Rachel Feinberg, Rebecca Feinberg and Sarah Feinberg. She grew close to Matthew's fiancé, Gabby Connelley, and her wonderful family Dane, Monica and Kirk Connelley. Kathy suffered from Parkinson's Disorder for the last twelve years. However, she tried to not let it define her. The condition was something to work around. She did not complain but met it head on with as much grace and dignity as one could possibly imagine so as to live her life as fully as she was able. The family especially thanks Kathy's devoted and wonderful caregivers, Jennifer Taylor and Gabby Connelley.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass in Kathy's memory for use at Camp Shalom: 1050 Chinoe Road, #112, Lexington, KY 40502. A private observance will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com