Katherine Bradley

79 of Brodhead, widow of Frank Bradley, passed from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born at Spiro in Rockcastle County, KY on March 12, 1941 the daughter of John Ephrim and Edith Jones Harris. She was a retired teacher for Rockcastle County Schools and was a member of Brodhead Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Adkisson and husband Bill of Brodhead, and Carrie Crabtree and husband Dwaine of Somerset; a granddaughter, Hannah Adkisson; and a grandson, Aaron Adkisson. Funeral services for Mrs. Bradley will be conducted Monday, August 3 at 11:00 AM at Brodhead Baptist Church by Bro. Ralph Baker. Burial will follow in Ottawa Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
to view Mrs. Bradley’s complete online obituary.