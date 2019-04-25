|
EARY Katherine Ann, 62, wife of Jimmy Eary, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Madge Gravitt. Survivors other than her husband are six children, Freddie Eary (Tia), Tony Eary (Redonna), Mark Eary (Christina), Linda Lainhart, Jennifer Howell (Jamin) and Tonya Edmonds (Waun); 23 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019