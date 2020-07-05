1/1
Katherine Leigh (Baker) Hisle
HISLE, Katherine Leigh (Baker). The family of Kathy Hisle wants to share with our many friends and family that our beloved Kathy went to her heavenly home on June 30, 2020. Kathy was born October 15, 1957 to Paul Standafer and Judith Leigh (Hall) Baker. Kathy was married to Barry Hisle on October 22, 1983 and has two very special sons, Shaun (Ashley) and Shane. She also has a special grandson, Ashton Hisle. She was a sister to Barbara (Marty) Davis, Chris (Lisa) Baker, Jim (Lynne) Baker and Jennifer (Billy) Strange. She was predeceased by her brother Jeff (Tiffany) Baker, and a precious aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Milward's, Trent Blvd, on Monday July 6 from 5-8PM. A private family celebration of Kathy's life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00AM by Ret. Pastor Elder Goble. Pall bearers will be Brian Hisle, Troy Forester, Scott Davis, Todd Strange, Jason Baker, Kyle Baker, Mark Hall and Brittany Strange.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
