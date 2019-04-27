Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Andrews Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Lewis "Kit" Andrews

Obituary Condolences Flowers 83, of Lexington, KY died April 17, 2019 at her residence. She was dearly loved by her family and her community for her kindness, generosity, hospitality, and love of people. Born in Lexington on August 11, 1935, Kit was the daughter of Katherine Graves Andrews and Dr. Kenneth Andrews, of Lexington. She graduated from Henry Clay High school, and attended Vassar College and the University of Kentucky, where she graduated with a degree in English. She met her husband, writer Ed McClanahan, at a party in Lexington, while she was working at the University of Kentucky library. They lived on the West Coast, in Oregon for four years, and then in the San Francisco Bay area, where Kit volunteered for several years as a teaching assistant at The Peninsula School, the school her children attended. In 1973, she became credentialed as a teacher working with special needs children in the Santa Clara county public schools. She continued her work with families and children upon moving back to Kentucky. While living in the mid 1970s on family property near Jamestown, she became the first woman in Russell County to run for the school board. Though she did not get the position, she garnered much support. She returned to Lexington, and to graduate school, where she completed her Masters' degree in Social Work, and worked as a therapist for over thirty years. She was credentialed as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor. Kit was an avid practitioner of Tai Chi, eventually earning a brown belt sash at the Sin The school of martial arts in Lexington. She was an active member of Christ Church Cathedral and a greeter at the Cathedral art gallery during Friday Gallery hops. She loved all family and social gatherings, and her enthusiasm for such occasions will be missed. She is survived by her children, Kristin McClanahan and Caitlin McClanahan (Martin Richards), her grandchildren, Edward Gray McClanahan, Katherine Rose McClanahan, Jessie Keene Richards, her brothers Kenneth R. Andrews, Pittsburgh, PA, Alfred Andrews (Pam), Shelbyville, KY, and a sister, Anne Kendrick, (Richard), Hermitage, TN., cousins Joseph C. Graves(Hart), Nancy Graves Talbott of Lexington, several nieces and nephews, and a friend, Al McGregor. She was preceded in death by her son, Jess Chandler McClanahan(Loralyn), her brothers Douglas Andrews and William M. Andrews. Visitation at 9:30am, Services at 10:30am will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street in Lexington KY. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators of Lexington and the Autism Society of the Bluegrass. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries