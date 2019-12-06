Home

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY
View Map
Katherine Lorene (Brown) Blaine


1952 - 2019
Katherine Lorene (Brown) Blaine Obituary
was born to Ethel Mae Brown (later Goodwin) and Maryland "Red" Goodwin on May 7th, 1952, in Harlan, Kentucky. A very bright Student, Kat would go on to attend the prestigious Lincoln Institute High School (founded by Berea College) in Simpsonville, Kentucky. She was a member of the school's final graduating class in 1970. The school was established for gifted, but underprivileged students across Kentucky. She would continue her academic career at the University of Louisville, obtaining degrees in business and accounting. She later chose to enter the field of nursing, eventually retiring from Eastern State Hospital after 21 years there as a licensed Practical Nurse. Katherine leaves behind 6 children: Denise Brown, Lexington; Mika McClain (Haven), Louisville; Michael Brown (Priscilla), Harlan; Joho Blaine (Sarah), Lexington; Jessica Blaine, Lexington; Kelli Brown, Lexington. Katherine was especially proud of her 24 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren. Services will be held in Lexington on Saturday, December 7th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home located at 3421 Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will begin at 12:30, followed by the memorial service at 2:30.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2019
