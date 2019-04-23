|
|
Katherine Townsend Midden, 95, Cynthiana, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. Born in Berry, May 19, 1923 to the late George W. Townsend and Carrie Dunaway Townsend. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Keller Midden Sr.; two brothers, Riley Townsend and Wesley Townsend; two sisters, Evelyn Huff and Dorothy Mooney and a son-in-law, Ronald Whitson. She is survived by a son, Leo (Jan) Midden Jr.; three daughters, Barbara Whitson, Beverly (Melvin) Price and Kathy (David) Grear; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Battle Grove Cemetery meditation building with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. Memorial contributions to be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy 62 E. Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019