age 76, wife of John “Jack” Rivel, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020. Kathy was born August 9, 1944 in Lexington, Kentucky to Frank and Grace Hinkle Rounsley. Kathy met Jack at Union College and they were married September 5, 1964. Kathy served as a nurse for many years. Kathy was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother and gram to her grandkids. In addition to her husband, Jack and daughter Kelly (Jim), she is survived by her mother Grace Rounsley of Wilmore, KY and her sister Molly Dee Rounsley (David). She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Grace, Hannah and Jonathan. Visitation will be held at Irvine United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. A memorial service in celebration of her life will follow visitation at 3:00. Masks will be required by guests inside the church and appropriate precautions taken for the safety of all in attendance.