Katherine Gaines, 99, departed this earth at her home in Sadieville, Kentucky on February 14. Her loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born on her family farm outside of Georgetown, Ky, the 5th child of 8. Her family lived on the farm until she was 12 years old when the Great Depression forced her family to sell the farm for a fraction of its worth and move to Georgetown. She remembers her childhood as being happy and carefree despite the economic deprivations brought on by the Depression. She married the love of her life, Omer Boyd Gaines, when she was barely 19, and they lived happily together for nearly 40 years. She was attending college at the University of Kentucky at the time of their marriage but left school to become a farm wife and raise their two children. When she was 28, she was hired at Sadieville High School as a Home Economics teacher on an Emergency Teaching Certificate despite the fact that she had not yet completed her degree and was only slightly older than her students. She resumed her studies taking summer school classes until she completed her degree. The high school later moved to Georgetown and she began teaching the 6th grade in Sadieville. When Scott County built a Middle School, she was offered a position as the principal of the Sadieville Elementary School or to continue teaching in Georgetown. Her love of her students caused her to select teaching 8th grade Science and she finished her 30-year career there. The love she showed her students is well remembered by them. Her students continued to keep in touch with her. When she was in her late 80’s several of her students began taking her out to lunch each month to express their appreciation for all she had meant to them. The lunches continued for 9 years until she was no longer able to go out. Kate’s gregarious nature, her loving acceptance of all she was with and her laughter will be greatly missed. She inspired many to be the best people they can be because of her example of pure love. She was the glue that held all sides of her families together and was beloved by everyone. All who knew her are better people because of it and will miss her terribly. She was an avid UK basketball fan. She loved people, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. She was named a Kentucky Colonel by the Governor for her service to the state. Kate is survived by her beloved daughter, Lola Gaines Simms, her grandchildren, Michelle Leaverton Graves and Chris Leaverton (Erin), Robert Gaines (Christy), Jennifer Bryant (Kevin), 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and one on the way, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Lewis B. Gaines, husband Omer Boyd Gaines, her parents Sue W and Daniel P. Scott, and her 7 siblings. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19th from 5-8pm. Services will be on Thursday, February 20th at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home at 320 West Main Street in Georgetown, KY and will be conducted by Scott Meadows of Sadieville Christian Church. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Chris Leaverton, Robert Gaines, Tyler Graves, Cameron Fordyce, Mike Leaverton and Paul Scott. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020