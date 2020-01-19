|
Kathi Lyne Masters Buckler, 56, of Nicholasville, Kentucky died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on June 25, 1963 to William Edward “Jack” Masters and Lena Francis Lamb Woodrum. Kathi was a restaurant manager at Hardees in Nicholasville for 22 years. Survivors include her children, Stayci (Michael Anthony) Buckler, Jeffrey-Jack (Jodi Thomas) Buckler, Joshua(Kayla) Buckler-Masters and Tyler (Anna Marie) Masters, grandchildren, Zachary Britton, Kira Anthony, Madison Uhlig Thomas, Elijah, Jayden and Jocelynn Buckler, Benjamin Potter-Masters, Levi and Braydon Masters, and Kolsen Masters. She is also survived by her adopted parents, Linda and Roy Butcher, and siblings, Flora Denton, Sandra Richardson, and Robert-Wayne Woodrum. She is preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Eugene Woodrum. Services will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020