SMITH Kathleen Baird, She loved and was loved. Kathleen was one of seven children. She was born November 18, 1928 in Elk Valley, Tennessee. She was a child of the depression which taught her gratitude and humility along with all of the skills needed to survive the times, gardening, cooking and sewing. She was a kind and generous person always willing to help others and regularly welcomed friends and strangers into our home. No one ever left hungry. She did not tolerate small minds, was smart as a whip, very well informed and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her children, Charles Smith, Jan Smith, Fred Smith (Jennifer) and Jean Ann Todd (Anthony); her grandchildren, Jason Smith (Cindy Mills), Carabeth Vandergriff (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Tanner Smith, Emily Vandergriff, Addison Vandergriff and Benjamin Vandergriff and one brother, Calvin Baird (Sauni). In addition to her parents Frank McClintock Baird and Mary Etta Allen Baird, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Smith, grandson Brandon Smith, brothers Bill Baird and Jim Baird and sisters Helen Douglas, Georgia Flottmann and Bess Martin. She leaves behind her beloved dog Lucy and many good friends who mourn her passing. A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30pm Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will begin at 11:00am Wednesday. Donations can be made to The Arboretum, 500 Alumni Dr., Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020