Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Buttrey Love


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Buttrey Love Obituary
LOVE Kathleen Buttrey, 90, wife of 73 years to James Slayden Love, Jr., died Sept. 10, 2019 at The Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY. Born June 20, 1929 in Burns, TN, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Ray and Sally Beatrice Johnson Buttrey. Mrs. Love had been a buyer/sales associate for Wolf Wiles and Shillitos/Lazarus department stores. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Survivors other than her husband include son, James Ray (Brenda) Love, Sun City, AZ; three daughters, Charlene L. (Edward) Riley, Lori Kay Love, and Karen Love McCollum, all of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Emily (Kelly) Stinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Kennon Buttrey and Winston Troy Buttrey. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Sat., Sept. 14, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Randy Maynard. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Fraternity. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Sat. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now