|
|
LOVE Kathleen Buttrey, 90, wife of 73 years to James Slayden Love, Jr., died Sept. 10, 2019 at The Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY. Born June 20, 1929 in Burns, TN, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Ray and Sally Beatrice Johnson Buttrey. Mrs. Love had been a buyer/sales associate for Wolf Wiles and Shillitos/Lazarus department stores. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Survivors other than her husband include son, James Ray (Brenda) Love, Sun City, AZ; three daughters, Charlene L. (Edward) Riley, Lori Kay Love, and Karen Love McCollum, all of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Emily (Kelly) Stinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Kennon Buttrey and Winston Troy Buttrey. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Sat., Sept. 14, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Randy Maynard. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Fraternity. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Sat. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019