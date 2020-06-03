Kathleen Grady Huffman
1935 - 2020
passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Kathleen spent her life in Lexington, was a devoted mother who raised her four children with her adoring husband Edward (Buck) Huffman. Kathleen was born in Chicago, IL on April 2, 1935 to the late Frank William and Roberta Ruble Grady. She was a former co-owner of Huffman's Auto Repair with her husband and was actively involved with the Women’s Club. She was a former member of Southland Christian Church and she held part time employment throughout the years at Macy’s jewelry department. In addition to her family, Kathleen loved animals and was devoted to her companion cat, Blackie. Kathleen enjoyed lunching and shopping with her friends and loved fashion, jewelry and flowers. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Tony) Hogsten, of Ashland, sons, Don (Trisha) Huffman, of Lexington, David (Janet) Huffman, of Versailles, sister, Virginia (David) Carter, of Lexington, brother, Dr. George (Anne) Grady, of Massachusetts, Kathleen also leaves a legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren: grandchildren, Derek (Jeana) Huffman, Daniel Huffman, Dale (Kelly) Huffman, and Monica Huffman Hopper and great grandchildren, Savanna and Dawson Huffman, Bree and Kylie Huffman, Montana and Brandon Terry and Jeremy Hopper. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Doug Huffman. A memorial service will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020, 1:00 PM, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Rev. Dr. Mark Johnson will officiate. The family will gather with friends from 12:00 PM until the time for services on Wednesday. www.clarklegacycenter.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodford County Humane Society at 265 Thomas Lane, Versailles, KY 40383. www.clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
