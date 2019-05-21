85, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home. She was born June 16, 1933 to the late Orville and Katie (Billie) Linville in Winchester, Ky. She graduated from Winchester High School and attended the University of Kentucky. In her early 20's she was baptized by Rev. Earl Curry and joined the Winchester Methodist Church and was active in many church activities including singing for several years in the church choir under the direction of Mrs. Faye McCready. While in 7th grade, Kathleen started writing short stories along with her friend Barbara Lake. She was a member of the Winchester Writers group and wrote many short stories and completed a novel. She was employed for 30 years at IBM Lexington plant before retiring as as Office Systems Manager. Kathleen was also involved in the forming of the Winchester Clark Co. Humane Society and served as Secretary/Treasurer for many years. She is survived by several close cousins Linda Bartimus, St. Augustine, Fl. and Annie Laura Carter, Mayfield, Ky. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her younger brother Jerry Linville. She and her brother had a great love for all animals, especially cats and dogs. Kathleen was blessed with a long life filled with many happy and cherished memories. Services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home with visitation from 12 noon till the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to and The . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary