Kathleen Barbara Spoonamore, 89, of Danville, passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Kathleen was a charter member in the Danville chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed her family and friends, traveled extensively, and loved to gamble and attend horse racing events. She co-owned the Boyle Pharmacy (with her late husband Donald Spoonamore) and worked there as a bookkeeper for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Minnie Hisel, her husband of 64 years, Donald Spoonamore, and her grandson Andrew Gordon. She is survived by her two children, Pamela West (John) of Lenoir City, TN and Dr. Barry Spoonamore of Danville; a brother, Gary Hisel of Lexington; a granddaughter Erin Gordon Jones of Louisville, TN; three great granddaughters, Kera Jones of Maryville, TN, and Tristin and Taylor Gordon of Maryville, TN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 5PM to 9PM at her home located at 224 Maple Avenue in Danville. Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. Special thanks to her friends and caregivers, Jeannie Riley, Edie Yates, Pamela Whitis, Sharon Sallee, and Judy Vanarsdall.www.preston-pruitt.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary