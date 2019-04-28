|
WATERS Kathleen June Wrench, 92, was born on June 5, 1926 in Florida, raised in Carlisle, KY, and died on January 25, 2019 in North Carolina. She married William Edward Waters, Jr., a Lexington, KY native and fellow UK graduate, in 1946. They lived near Washington, DC, then California until his 2005 death. Kathleen taught piano, worked in data processing, traveled to 6 continents, and explored the US in an RV. She was a seamstress, tailor, cook, family organizer, pianist, and genealogist. Kathleen is survived by her 4 children: Jennifer (Ray) Rydberg, Evelyn (Michael) Harris, June (Mike) Thompson, and Phillip (Colleen) Waters; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. A Celebration of Life will occur on August 4, 2019. Contact [email protected]
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019