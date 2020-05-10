Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn Lee Kelly, 68, wife of Robert H. Kelly, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home on Richmond Avenue. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 4, 1952 to the late Helen Bingham Epperson and the late Jack Epperson. Kathryn was a Deli Specialist for Empire Food Brokers. Survivors include a son, Shane C. (Danielle) Eckman, two daughters, Kristyn Lee Eckman-Abelar and Sarah Eckman Wilcox, two sisters, Patricia Jaquish, Karen Wickman and nine grandchildren, Jacob Burdine, Julianna Burdine, Bailey Wilcox, Isleigh Wilcox, Maxwell Wilcox, Graham Travers, Emma Abelar, Trenton Abelar, Coleman Eckman and Jack Eckman, nieces and nephews, Laura and Jack Jaquish, Curt and Cody Wickman and Felicity McAdams. Private services will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bingham Cemetery, Cannon Kentucky. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com

