WILSON Kathryn, 83, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born to the late Sherman and Elsie (Willis) Lowder in Olney, TX on April 2, 1935. Kathryn was married to Mr. George Wilson, Jr. until his passing on March 23, 2011. She was a member of Gardenside Baptist Church and served as the Young Adult Ladies Sunday School teacher for 35 years. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Carl) Estes of Lexington, KY; sons, George Wayne (Teresa) Wilson of Nicholasville, KY and Jimmie J. Wilson of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Erica Wilson, Michael (Brittany) Wilson, Chris (Samantha) Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Ashley Estes, Chelsey Estes, and Jessica Estes; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim L. (Kay) Lowder of Charlotte, NC and sister-in-law, Linda Lowder. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilson, Jr.; brother, Fred Lowder as well as great-granddaughter, KatieBelle Wilson. Serving as Pallbearers are, Tom Allen, Bill Day, Ken Hall, Mitch Glenn, Danny Lesher, Bill White, Danny Browning, and Carl Sword. Honorary Pallbearers are, Jim Ball and Jim Singleton. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 13th at Milward Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Funeral service will be 10:00 am on Thursday, March 14th at the funeral home with Bro. James E. Heard presiding. In honor of her legacy, memorial donations may be directed to the Jay Lowder Harvest Ministries, 719 Scott Ave. #1100, Wichita Falls, TX 76301. To share a remembrance of Kathryn or offer condolences to the family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019