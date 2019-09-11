|
MAGRUDER Kathy A., 67, passed away in the early morning of Monday, September 9, 2019. Kathy was born to the late Robert Benjamin and Kathleen (Dawson) Armstrong, June 25, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. On December 28, 1973, Kathy wed Bill Magruder. Together, they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Before Kathy and Bill started their family, she attended the University of Kentucky and obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bill; daughters, Laura Magruder Henry (Bo Henry) and Jessica Magruder Milburn (Bond Milburn); grandsons, William Benjamin Henry and Andrew Henry, and brothers, Ben Armstrong of Gatlinburg, TN and Bob Armstrong of Louisville, KY. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Magruder's arrangements. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12 th from 9:30 am 11:00 am at Cathedral of Christ the King located at 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington with mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Kathy or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019