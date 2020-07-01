Kathy Lillian Jones, 59, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Grant County. Born on November 24, 1960 in Harrison County, KY, she was the daughter of Joyce Butler Jones and the late Frankie Nicholas Jones, who preceded her on June 25, 2001. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Lee Jones on December 8, 1972. For 15 years, Kathy worked for C. Ed Massey’s law firm in Dry Ridge, KY, and she was a lifelong member of the Gumlick Baptist Church, Pendleton County. In addition to her mother, Joyce Jones of Falmouth, KY, she is survived by her son, Daniel Henry (Stephanie) of Falmouth, KY; two grandchildren: Lily and Gunner Henry; three brothers: Ricky David Jones, Robert Nicholas Jones, and William Thomas Jones, all of Falmouth, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Lester Caldwell officiating. The visitation will be from 10-2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home preceding the service. Interment will take place in the Gumlick Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorials are suggested to the Gumlick Baptist Church: c/o Gerald Galloway, 131 Austin Drive, Crittenden, KY 41030. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.