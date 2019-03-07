|
|
|
Katy Jean Houston, age 77 of Prestonsburg. KY wife of James Earl Houston passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 3, 1941 in Prestonsburg, KY a daughter of the late Leander "Dump" and Mimie Reffett Miller. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, KY. Burial will follow in the Reffett Cemetery, Prestonsburg, KY and visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM Thursday and all day Friday until 9:00 PM at Hall Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More