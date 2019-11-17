|
|
79, wife of the late R. S. Wills, Jr., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Born March 11, 1940 in Nicholas County to the late Howard D. & Lucile Wilson Irvin, Kay was a 1958 graduate of Nicholas County High School and a 1962 graduate of Morehead State University with a degree in Education and History. A retired high school English and French teacher with 30 years at Nicholas County, she has impacted many lives. She was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and organist for over 10 years. She also researched and contributed writings for the book The Nicholas Countian. Survivors include a daughter, Julia Wills (Mark) Evans; 3 granddaughters: Holly, Emily & Erin Hopkins; and a sister, Sue Irvin Patrick. Special thanks to her care-givers, the Kim Workman family. Also preceding her in death were a sister, Jean Irvin Hutchison, and a brother, William G. Irvin. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Carlisle United Methodist Church by Bro. Jeremy Cantrell and Rev. Denise Wallace. Inurnment will take place in the Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation at the church will be from 5:30 P.M. Tuesday until the time of service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mathersgaunce.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 17, 2019