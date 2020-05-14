Kay Lester, 80, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Kay was born May 18, 1939 in Louisa, KY to the late Ethel Dean. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lester; children Theresa Lester and Angela Kay Doxtator; and sisters Almeda Pennington Holland and Vinnie Pennington Holland. Kay was a Christian and a member of Tabors Creek Church. Survivors include her children Donna Sue Lester Fannin and Kimberly (Waye) Northrup; grandchildren Matthew Northrup, Kayleigh Northrup, John Robert Doxtator, Amanda Doxtator, and T.J. Doxtator; 2 great grandchildren; sisters Judy Pennington Patton and Vickie Pennington Couch; and brothers Russell Pennington, Tom Pennington, Bill Dean, Roger Pennington, Gabe Pennington, and Donny Pennington. Funeral services for Mrs. Lester will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Lester and her family.



