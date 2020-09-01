passed away peacefully at her home on August 30th, 2020. She fought a long and courageous battle against multiple myeloma with dignity and grace. She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, David L. Switzer; her twin sister, Kathie Clower (Amelia Island, FL); Keely Mooney (James) of Lexington and her two nieces, Emily and Madeline Mooney. Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Kristine DuVall (Sterling). Kay was born Sept. 21, 1948 to Howard G. Kettler and Lucille Schweiterman in New Bremen, Ohio. She is a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky. She was a beloved science teacher in Fayette County for 27 years at Southern and Morton Middle Schools, and was recognized as “A Teacher That Made a Difference” by the UK College of Education. Kay was an accomplished seamstress making jockey silks, home goods, and clothes for her nieces, and she could craft just about anything. She devoted her time to taking care of her elderly neighbors, traveling the world, sitting in her garden, and spending time with her family and friends. She was Mom to many lucky rescued pets over the years and a dedicated nature lover. She will always be in our hearts shining as bright as the sun. In Kay’s honor, her family requests that memorial donations be made to the Fayette Co. or Woodford Co. Humane Society. There will be a private family memorial held at home. A celebration of her life will be held after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.