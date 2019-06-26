After a very short battle with cancer, Roy Keenan Ginter of Mt. Sterling, KY passed away on June 20, 2019. Keenan was born in Mt. Sterling, KY to the late Chess Ginter, Jr. and Francis Turley Warren on September 3, 1955. He graduated from Montgomery County High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from Morehead State University. He was the owner of Absolute Graphics. Keenan will be greatly missed by his wife, Marqueleta Spencer Ginter, two sons, Eric Ginter (Pam) & Kyle Ginter (Cindy), one sister, Alice Ryder (John) & four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ginter, Logan Ginter, Kiera Ginter, and Sylas Ginter. Keenan was a warm, compassionate outgoing man with a terrific sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and a willing ear. He was a loving husband, devoted father and energetic grandfather who always made time for his grandchildren and was eager to participate in their activities. Keenan had a gift to reach people in a deep and positive way. Ten years ago he helped create a local “Celebrate Recovery” program for persons struggling with addition. He truly had a servant’s heart and continued helping others until the time of his passing. The “Celebration of Keenan’s Life” will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Gateway Christian Church in Mt. Sterling with Pastor Bill Kilgore officiating. There will be a private committal at Machpelah Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gateway Christian Church Dollar Club, a fund that provides support for individuals or families in crisis. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary