|
|
ROMANS Keith Andrew, 56, beloved husband of Pamela Kay Romans, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019. Born Sept. 22, 1963 in Evansville, IN, the son of James Romans and the late Patricia Hayes Romans. He graduated from U of L and spent a 30-year career in the electrical industry; he had a passion for music, baseball and cooking and was known for his sense of humor. He loved the University of Louisville Cardinals and the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to his wife, Pam and father, James (Kathy) Romans, his memory will be cherished by his children, Abigail Romans, Samuel Romans, and Lucas Sandford; his brothers, Russell (Debi) Romans and Christopher Romans; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019, 4-7 PM, Milward-Southland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019