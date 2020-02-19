|
CRAIG Keith, 52, passed away February 15, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1967 to Beverly Jean Craig and the late Wayne Craig. Keith is survived by his wife Patty Craig; two children: Ashley and Brice Craig; and three brothers. He is preceded in death by two brothers. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. at 2:30pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6-8pm. Burial to follow the service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020