Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Everett Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Everett Griffith Obituary
GRIFFITH Keith Everett, 62, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Keith was an avid Actor and Artistic Director for Message Theater. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Griffith; son, Dumonde Wiley; parents, William and Betty Griffith; brothers, William O. Griffith (Rhonda), Larry G. Griffith (Dawn) and Gerry R. Griffith (Jannice); god-sister, Karen D. Hipsher, and a host of family and friends. Visitation: 6pm-8pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., Funeral: 11am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -