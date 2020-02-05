|
GRIFFITH Keith Everett, 62, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Keith was an avid Actor and Artistic Director for Message Theater. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Griffith; son, Dumonde Wiley; parents, William and Betty Griffith; brothers, William O. Griffith (Rhonda), Larry G. Griffith (Dawn) and Gerry R. Griffith (Jannice); god-sister, Karen D. Hipsher, and a host of family and friends. Visitation: 6pm-8pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., Funeral: 11am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020