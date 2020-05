Or Copy this URL to Share

57, father of Ashley Bishop, Kyra Bishop, Keith Lewis, Jr.and Summer Lewis. Funeral service will be held Sat 11:30am Unity Worship Center, visitation 10:00am. C.D.C. guidelines will be followed. Facemasks must be worn. arr by Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home



