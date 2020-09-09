Keith Miller, 51, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Keith was born April 28, 1969 in Ashland, KY to Fred and Brenda (Brown) Miller. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother Brenda Miller; son Ryan Miller; brothers Fred (Judy) Miller and Darrell (Diana) Miller; niece Shayla Miller; nephew Travis Miller; and many aunts, uncles and friends. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 PM until time of service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Miller and his family.



