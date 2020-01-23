|
|
Keith Scott Blake, 49, of Lexington, passed away on January 16, 2020. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12 to 2 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Double Tree Suites, 2601 Richmond Road, Lexington. Keith was born in Evansville, IN on July 31, 1970. He attended Lafayette High School. He worked as a cook at the Doubletree Suites for 8 years. His favorite hobbies and activities included hiking, kayaking, playing drums, and UK basketball. Keith is survived by his daughter, Haley Blake of St. Petersburg, FL, a brother, Chris (Amy) Blake of Lexington, mother and stepfather, Scotty and Steve Coon of Lexington, nephew and niece, Garrett and Addison Blake of Lexington, and stepsister, Jessica Coon of Lawrenceburg, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020