Obituary Flowers 82 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born in Singleton Valley in Rockcastle County, KY on December 15, 1936 the son of Jones and Edna Mae Mink Singleton. He was a retired teacher and school bus driver for Rockcastle County Schools and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and trucks and his dog, "Spud". He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carl Dean Bradley Singleton; a son, Steven Keith Singleton of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Douglas Singleton and wife Jeanie of Mt. Vernon; and nephews, Derrick Singleton, Michael Singleton, Jeff Lawrence, Darrin Singleton, and Donald Kevin Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Curtis, Phil, and Dale. Funeral services for Mr. Singleton will be conducted Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Luther Allen. Burial will follow in Maretburg Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Singleton's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries