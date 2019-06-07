AMES Keitha Carhart, wife of Robert N. Ames, died Wed., June 5, 2019. Born in Albany, NY, she was a daughter of the late Harold K. and Clara Elizabeth Baldwin. She was a graduate of Potsdam State University, Potsdam, NY. She had been a member of First Presbyterian Church and the church choir for many years, Past-Pres. of Lexington Woman's Club, member South Women's Guild, Opera Society of Lex., RSVP, Pittsburgh Symphony, former school teacher and sold for Leiter's Designer Fabrics. She was asked by the Lexington Woman's Club to design and sew a replica of former First Lady Libby Jones' inaugural gown for a doll. The doll and gown are part of a collection of former First Lady dolls that are on display at the State Capitol. Her passions were sewing, cooking, singing, gardening and reading. She loved traveling with her husband and spending time with her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many family memories were shared in Upstate NY at her family home and at Big Moose Lake, NY in the Adirondacks. Besides her husband of 64 years, she is survived by four children, Deborah Thomas (Greg), Edinboro, PA, Holly Ames, Houston, TX, Jeffrey Ames (Kathy), Washington, PA, and Douglas Ames, Owasso, OK; two sisters, Donna Jones (Roger), Berlin, NH and Ellsbeth Finke (William), New Baltimore, NY; six grandchildren, Jessica Ames, Jennifer Thimons (Nathan), Jill Verbosky (Gaven), Eryn Kushner (Adam), Brenton Thomas and Alicia Tatangelo (Alex); eight great grandchildren, Alyssa Kushner, Landon Kushner, Presley Thimons, Noel Thimons, Mya Thimons, Kane Verbosky, Brody Verbosky and Owen Tatangelo. Services 2pm Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation 4-7 pm Saturday at Milward-Southland. Memorials are suggested to the Choir/Music Program at First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St., Lex. 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary