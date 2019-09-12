|
HAYWORTH Kelly Anne 58, passed away after a long illness, in the early evening of Monday, September 9, 2019 . Kelly was born to Carl and Margaret (Yarnell) Hayworth, April 5, 1961 in Knoxville, TN. Her parents soon after relocated to Lexington, Kentucky where Kelly grew up and graduated from the University of Kentucky. Kelly went on to work in the pharmaceutical industry in sales for over 27 years. Throughout her time as a sales representative, she made numerous long lasting friendships. She was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Her involvement in the congregation was extremely valued. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Kelly knew that she had a love for her church that ran deep. Kelly enjoyed gardening and spent much of her time outdoors. She was also a dog lover. Her beloved dog, Sammie, was a joy to her, and always by her side. Kelly is survived by her mother, Margaret Hayworth; sister, Suzie Hayworth Johnson and brother, Chris Hayworth. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her nephews, Andrew and Lathan Johnson, as well as her niece, Rylee Johnson, all of which thought of her as a very special aunt. Kelly also leaves behind a loving extended family of cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Hayworth's arrangements. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 16 th from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm at Tates Creek Christian Church located at 3150 Tates Creek Road, Lexington with a celebration of her life beginning at 7:00 pm. In honor of her legacy and in lieu of flowers, Kelly's family would like memorial donations directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at fightcf.cff.org or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of Kelly or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 12, 2019