HUNT Kelly Reese, 87, husband of Jean Hunt, of Nicholasville, passed away Tues., May 21, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1931 in Paris, KY to the late Taylor and Christine Hunt. Mr. Hunt was the owner of Lexington Glass Company, US Army veteran, a graduate of Paris High School and a member of Broadway Christian Church. He is also survived by a son, Mark (Catherine) Hunt; two grandsons, Richard Hunt and Matthew Hunt; nephew, Jerry Fuller; niece, Leigh Ann Isaac. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Fuller. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., May 24, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service time on Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Woods Dr., Lexington, KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019