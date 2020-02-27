|
|
|
45 of Dalton, GA and formerly of Brodhead, passed from this life on Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, OH on August 8, 1974 the son of Rant and Fayne Irene King Saylor. He had been a truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Saylor and their four children: Garrett Saylor, Mackenzie Saylor and partner Emmanuel Jacobo, Matthew Petty, and Jordan Petty; his father and step-mother, Rant and Joyce Saylor of Brodhead; two grandchildren, Roslyn and Knox; four brothers, Jerry Saylor, Robert Saylor, Julian Saylor, and JR Saylor; and two sisters, Randi Saylor and Lisa Saylor. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fayne Irene Saylor; and two brothers, Keith Edward Carpenter and Lonnie Clinton Carpenter. Funeral services for Mr. Saylor will be conducted Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. David Sargent. Burial will follow in the Saylor Family Cemetery at Cartersville. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Friday. In addition, a visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Dalton Funeral Home in Dalton, GA. Please visit www.Dalton-Funeral-Home.com, www.DowellMartin.com, or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Saylor’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020