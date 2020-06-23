Kelva Nelson

Mrs. Kelva R. Nelson, 63, of Ashland, KY went home to be with her Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Albert B, Chandler Hospital. Mrs. Nelson was born July 30, 1956 to the late Suffragan Elzy Thomas and Margaret Thomas. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo Nelson, Scott Colburn, Alonzo Nelson, Jr., and Lisa Nelson. Mrs. Nelson is survived by her mother; sons Andrew (Sara) Nelson and Austin (Brooke) Nelson; sisters Karen (Walter "Butch') Troxlor, Kristi (Gregory) Rogers, Karla Thomas, Kerry (Beach) Johnson, Kimberly (Scott) Colburn, Katrina Thomas, Dorothy (Charles) Taylor, Maxine Malone, Nora (Ray) Cosby, and Rebecca (Jemar) Harris; brothers Leon Nelson, Verlilne (Ulesa) Nelson, David Nelson, and Larry (Kay) Moore; grandchildren DeAndrew Nelson, Amiyla Nelson, Amira Nelson, Aliyah Nelson, Ke'O Nelson, and Cyrus Nelson. Kelva's homegoing service will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Christ Temple Church in Ashland. Friends may visit the family from 10:00 AM until time of service at the Church. Adherence to Covid-19 guidelines will be observed for this celebration. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Nelson and her family.



