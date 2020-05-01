WELLONS Kennard Watson, Kennard W. Wellons was born in Laurel, MS on 12/15/33 to John Clifton Wellons, Sr. and Patsy Watson Wellons. He is predeceased by his brother John Clifton Wellons, Jr. and sister, Joy Wellons Wiltshire. The family relocated to Jackson MS where he was an academic and sports star in football and baseball at Central High School. After graduation in 1952, Kennard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He then returned to Jackson in 1954, graduating from Millsaps College in 1958. He then earned an MSW from Tulane University in 1961. After graduation, he married a fellow Tulane MSW student, Pat Blankenship and they moved to California where Kennard worked for Sonoma State Hospital. In 1967, they moved to Arizona where Kennard was a professor of Social Work at Arizona State University. Their only child, Bradley Wellons was born there on 11/2/68. Kennard returned to California in 1969 to do a Ph.D. in Social Work at University of California - Berkeley and graduated 1973, specializing in Gerontology. The family then moved to Lexington Kentucky, where Kennard took a position of professor at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work. He was instrumental in helping Dr. William Markesbury and Dr. David Wekstein to establish the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. Dr. Wellons also taught courses in human development, human behavior and personality theory in addition to research methods and Aging. He was passionate about teaching advising and mentoring thousands of students over the years. He was promoted to full professor in 1988 and retired to emeritus in 2000 after 27 years at the University. Dr. Wellons was also a co-founder and later President of the Kentucky Association of Gerontology and served on the board of the Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and numerous State Boards for the Kentucky Department of Aging & Independent Living. The Wellons family lived at 424 West Third Street a historic 1700's Federalist style house that they renovated. This house became one of the homes of their beloved "Third Street gang" and the historic Northside neighborhood. Kennard was known in the neighborhood as a wonderful, gregarious, outgoing person with a wry sense of self deprecating humor. He had what friends and family have called "Kennardisms" funny sayings that made everyone laugh. Kennard loved sports, particularly University of Kentucky Basketball and Football. He loved his dogs, hunting, fishing, and photography. Kennard passed away on 4/13/20 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and short but fatal battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his son, Bradley, daughter-in-law Rachel, and his grandson Jackson and multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pat B. & Dr. Kennard W. Wellons Scholarship Fund at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work. This fund will benefit social work students who are the first in their family to go to college.



