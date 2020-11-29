Kenneth Charles Barr
October 13, 1924 - November 24, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Barr, Charles Kenneth ("Ken"), beloved father and grandfather, died on Nov. 24, 2020. He was 96 years old. The eldest child of Peter L. Barr and Bernadine S. Egart Barr, he was born in Rhodelia, Ky., and moved with his family to Chicago in early childhood. After graduating from St. Michael's High School in 1942, he was drafted into the United States Army, 6th Infantry Division; he did his basic training at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and served for nearly three years in the Pacific theater of World War II, including in New Guinea and the Philippines. After the war, he attended DePaul University, earning his undergraduate degree in 1948 and his J.D. in 1950. While in law school, he met Kathryn Broderick, whom he married in 1952 and who predeceased him in 2012. As a young lawyer, he helped to launch, with his father and his cousin Harry Barr, Coverall Laundry Service, a provider of industrial uniforms, linen, and laundry services for Chicago-area businesses, including the pharmaceutical, food provisioners, hospitality, and travel industries. He went on to become president of Coverall (later known as CLS Uniform Rentals) and Hartless Linens. After decades of collegial leadership in his field, he retired and relocated to Lexington, Ky. An enthusiastic golfer, bridge player, and basketball fan, he was above all a passionate lifelong reader—a treasured gift he passed on to his eight children: Peter Barr (Nancy Pietrus Barr) of Darien, Ill.; Nancy Barr (David Beneteau) of South Orange, N.J.; Sheila Barr Kenny (Tom Martin) of Lexington, Ky.; Kathryn Barr of Morristown, N.J.; Amy Hand (Brian) of Chicago; Allyson Barr (Brad Wisniewski) of Evanston, Ill.; Andrew Barr (Tim Kirkman) of Los Angeles; and Shannon Barr (David Richards) of New York. In addition to his children, he is survived by two loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Ann Ellen Barr of Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Donald and Jane Barr of Charlotte, N.C.; 14 adoring grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nephews and nieces, and innumerable admiring friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Irma and Vernon Simmons. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in memory of Kenneth Barr be made to LINK Unlimited Scholars, a Chicago-based organization that helps Black youth achieve their potential through academic enrichment, college access, leadership development, and career exposure; Mr. Barr proudly served the organization for decades, beginning in 1967, as one of its original mentors and donors. Gifts may be mailed to 2221 South State St., Chicago, IL 60616 or made online at www.linkunlimited.org/donate
. Donations may also be made to Philanthropy at Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.milwardfuneral.com