71 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Madison County, KY on July 10, 1948 the son of Benjamin and Lura Anglin Clark. He was a retired security captain for the Bluegrass Army Depot and a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Cope Clark; a son, Shannon Clark of Disputana; two daughters, Connie and Mitchell Lamb of Paint Lick, and Denise and Donald Alexander of Mt. Vernon; and seven grandchildren, Justin Clark, Austin Clark, Destiny Clark, Jessica Lamb, Caitlin Lamb, Natalie Alexander, and Kaleb Alexander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lloyd, Jimmy, Robert, and Cecil Clark; and a sister, Kay Clark. Funeral services for Mr. Clark will be conducted Thursday, December 26 at 1:00 PM at Clear Creek Baptist Church by Bro. Jack Martin. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at Mr. Clark’s home. Friends may call at the church after 11:00 AM Thursday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Clark’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019