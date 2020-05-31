Or Copy this URL to Share

66 of Richmond, passed from this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, OH on October 21, 1953 the son of Kenneth Earl and Mossie Jane Isaacs Sowder. He retired from the US Air Force after having served in the Vietnam War, and Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Following his service in the military, he was an employee for and later retired from the US Postal Service. He was a member of Blue Springs Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cillien Sowder; his children, Richard Sowder and Janie Ann Willis, both of Richmond; two grandchildren, Connor Willis and Madison Willis; two brothers, Daniel Dale Sowder and wife Crystal, and Preston D. Sowder and wife Sandy; and a sister, Deborah G. Richardson and husband Geral. Also surviving are his family in Germany and Jessie Hayes of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Earl and Mossie Jane Sowder. Funeral services for Mr. Sowder will be conducted Tuesday, June 2 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marcus Reppert. Burial with military honors will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. (In accordance with current mandates, funeral home capacity will be limited to 35 individuals.) Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Sowder’s online obituary.

