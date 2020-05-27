Kenneth Eugene Hamilton
HAMILTON Kenneth Eugene, 85, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born March 8, 1935 in Irvine, KY to the late Matt and Nettie Smith Hamilton. He is survived by his lovely, devoted wife of 65 years, Margie and children, Paul (Susan) Hamilton, Kennetha (Steve) Keinath and Tamara (Tom) Smith. He left behind eight wonderful grandchildren and six precious great grandchildren. He was the happiest at the lake fishing. Kenneth was a proud member of the IBEW for 68 years and retired from Henderson Electric in 1997. He was a committed member of Boones Creek Baptist Church for 45 years and always appreciated his church family. Funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Fri., May 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 am 1:30 pm Fri. at the funeral home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
