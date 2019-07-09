Kenneth Layton Hardy, best known as Layton, 70, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 in Mt Sterling, KY. Born in Lexington, KY and preceded in death by his father, Emmett Layton Hardy, mother, Frances Tilley Hardy, and sister Lizabeth Ann Little. He attended Lafayette High School and was in the first graduating class of Tates Creek High School in 1967. He retired from IBM in 1987. He established Layton's Pawn and became a successful Broker working side by side with his son for over 30 years. He was a true animal lover and has enriched many lives in his community. He is survived by his daughter, Beth Hardy Willis of Sumter, SC , his son, Scott Layton Hardy of Mt Sterling, KY, 2 grandchildren, Tyler Douglas Willis of Las Vegas, NV and Jayla Layton Willis of Sumter, SC, one niece Melissa Little Scott of Panorama City, CA, and one nephew Jonathan Clay Little of Atascadero, CA, 2 special friends Dawn Bradley and Rene Gross and most importantly his four legged side kick, Emmett Layton Blue Hardy. Memorial Visitation will be held at Milward Funeral Home, 391 Southland Drive in Lexington today, Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to ASPCA. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019